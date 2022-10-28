Shania Twain Is Coming To 13 Canadian Cities

Shania Twain unveiled plans on Friday for her Queen Of Me Tour, which will include several stops in her native Canada.

The tour takes its name from Twain’s new album, which is set to drop on Feb. 3. Queen Of Me is the singer’s first album since 2017.

The tour includes Vancouver’s Rogers Arena on May 2 and 3, Edmonton’s Rogers Place on May 5 and 6, Calgary’s Scotiabank Saddledome on May 9 and 10, Saskatoon’s Sasktel Centre on May 12 and Winnipeg’s Canada Life Centre on May 14.

Canadian country singer Lindsay Ell will be the opening act at these shows.

Twain will come back north, with Robyn Ottolini as opener, to play Scotiabank Centre in Halifax on June 12, Avenir Centre in Moncton on June 14, Quebec City’s Videotron Centre on June 17, Bell Centre in Montreal on June 18. Ell will return to the tour for stops at Hamilton’s FirstOntario Centre on June 20, London’s Budweiser Gardens on June 21 and Toronto’s Budweiser Stage on June 23 and 24.

On July 6, Twain will do a headline set at Ottawa Bluesfest.

Tickets go on sale Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. local time for all shows except Ottawa.

Twain hasn’t been across Canada since her 2018 Now Tour, which came three years after her “farewell” Rock This Country Tour. Last month, she finished another run of her Let’s Go residency in Las Vegas.

In August, Twain was in Oro-Medonte, Ontario to close out the Boots and Hearts country music festival.