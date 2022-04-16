Shania Twain Joins Harry Styles On Stage At Coachella

Shania Twain made a surprise appearance on the first night of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California.

The Canadian country queen showed up near the end of a set by pop headliner Harry Styles to perform her 1997 hits “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” and “You’re Still the One” together.

Styles reflected on being a child and hearing Twain’s music on the car radio when his mother drove him around.

“This lady taught me to sing,” he said. “She also taught me that men are trash.”

Styles said he will be “forever grateful” to the Canadian singer for “the memories you gave me with my mother.”

Twain later tweeted: "I mean c’mon…. HARRY STYLES" with three fire emojis.