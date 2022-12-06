Shania Twain, Lauren Spencer-Smith To Perform On People's Choice Awards

Canada will be well represented at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards tonight on E!.

Ontario’s Shania Twain and B.C.’s Lauren Spencer-Smith are performing on the show, which will be broadcast from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.

Twain, who is being honoured with the Music Icon Award, will perform a medley of her hits and her new single “Waking Up Dreaming.” Spencer-Smith, a nominee for The New Artist of 2022, is set to perform her hit “Fingers Crossed.”

(Adding to the Canadian content, Ryan Reynolds will accept the People’s Icon Award.)

Also in attendance will be Lizzo, who will pick up the People’s Champion Award. She’s also up for up for Female Artist, Social Celebrity, Album (Special), Song (“About Damn Time”) and Competition Show (Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls).

Music stars nominated at this year’s People’s Choice Awards include Harry Styles, BTS and Canada’s Drake and The Weeknd.

Winners are determined by online voting and get notified in advance – so if you see a nominee on the red carpet, chances are they’ll be getting an award during the show.

The People's Choice Awards air on E!, which in Canada is part of Bell Media, owner of this website.

Check out the nominations in music categories:

THE MALE ARTIST OF 2022

Bad Bunny

Charlie Puth

Drake

Harry Styles

Jack Harlow

Kendrick Lamar

Luke Combs

The Weeknd

THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2022

Beyoncé

Camila Cabello

Doja Cat

Lady Gaga

Lizzo

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Taylor Swift

THE GROUP OF 2022

BTS

5 Seconds of Summer

BLACKPINK

Coldplay

Imagine Dragons

Måneskin

OneRepublic

Panic! At The Disco

THE SONG OF 2022

"About Damn Time," Lizzo

"As It Was," Harry Styles

"Break My Soul," Beyoncé

"First Class," Jack Harlow

"Hold My Hand," Lady Gaga

"Me Porto Bonito," Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone

"Super Freaky Girl," Nicki Minaj

"Wait For U," Future Featuring Drake & Tems

THE ALBUM OF 2022

Dawn FM, The Weeknd

Growin' Up, Luke Combs

Harry's House, Harry Styles

Midnights, Taylor Swift

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar

Renaissance, Beyoncé

Special, Lizzo

Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny

THE COUNTRY ARTIST OF 2022

Carrie Underwood

Kane Brown

Kelsea Ballerini

Luke Combs

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

Morgan Wallen

Thomas Rhett

THE LATIN ARTIST OF 2022

Anitta

Bad Bunny

Becky G

Shakira

Karol G

Rauw Alejandro

Rosalía

Sebastián Yatra

THE NEW ARTIST OF 2022

Chlöe

Dove Cameron

GAYLE

Latto

Lauren Spencer-Smith

Muni Long

Saucy Santana

Steve Lacy

THE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2022

"Anti-Hero," Taylor Swift

"As It Was," Harry Styles

"Left And Right" (feat. Jung Kook of BTS), Charlie Puth

"Let Somebody Go," Coldplay X Selena Gomez

"Oh My God," Adele

"Pink Venom," BLACKPINK

"PROVENZA," KAROL G

"Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)," BTS

THE COLLABORATION SONG OF 2022

"Left And Right," Charlie Puth Featuring Jung Kook

"Bam Bam," Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran

"Do We Have A Problem?" Nicki Minaj X Lil Baby

"Freaky Deaky," Tyga X Doja Cat

"Hold Me Closer," Elton John & Britney Spears

"Jimmy Cooks," Drake Featuring 21 Savage

"Party," Bad Bunny & Rauw Alejandro

"Sweetest Pie," Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa

THE CONCERT TOUR OF 2022

BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE

Bad Bunny: World's Hottest Tour

Billie Eilish: Happier Than Ever, The World Tour

Dua Lipa Future Nostalgia Tour

Ed Sheeran Tour

Harry Styles Love On Tour

LADY GAGA: The Chromatica Ball

Luke Combs: The Middle of Somewhere Tour

THE SOCIAL CELEBRITY OF 2022

Bad Bunny

Charlie Puth

Doja Cat

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Reese Witherspoon

Selena Gomez

Snoop Dogg