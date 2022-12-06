Shania Twain, Lauren Spencer-Smith To Perform On People's Choice Awards
Canada will be well represented at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards tonight on E!.
Ontario’s Shania Twain and B.C.’s Lauren Spencer-Smith are performing on the show, which will be broadcast from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.
Twain, who is being honoured with the Music Icon Award, will perform a medley of her hits and her new single “Waking Up Dreaming.” Spencer-Smith, a nominee for The New Artist of 2022, is set to perform her hit “Fingers Crossed.”
(Adding to the Canadian content, Ryan Reynolds will accept the People’s Icon Award.)
MORE: Shania Twain Opens Up About Becoming A Confident Woman
Also in attendance will be Lizzo, who will pick up the People’s Champion Award. She’s also up for up for Female Artist, Social Celebrity, Album (Special), Song (“About Damn Time”) and Competition Show (Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls).
Music stars nominated at this year’s People’s Choice Awards include Harry Styles, BTS and Canada’s Drake and The Weeknd.
Winners are determined by online voting and get notified in advance – so if you see a nominee on the red carpet, chances are they’ll be getting an award during the show.
The People's Choice Awards air on E!, which in Canada is part of Bell Media, owner of this website.
Check out the nominations in music categories:
THE MALE ARTIST OF 2022
Bad Bunny
Charlie Puth
Drake
Harry Styles
Jack Harlow
Kendrick Lamar
Luke Combs
The Weeknd
THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2022
Beyoncé
Camila Cabello
Doja Cat
Lady Gaga
Lizzo
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Taylor Swift
THE GROUP OF 2022
BTS
5 Seconds of Summer
BLACKPINK
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons
Måneskin
OneRepublic
Panic! At The Disco
THE SONG OF 2022
"About Damn Time," Lizzo
"As It Was," Harry Styles
"Break My Soul," Beyoncé
"First Class," Jack Harlow
"Hold My Hand," Lady Gaga
"Me Porto Bonito," Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone
"Super Freaky Girl," Nicki Minaj
"Wait For U," Future Featuring Drake & Tems
THE ALBUM OF 2022
Dawn FM, The Weeknd
Growin' Up, Luke Combs
Harry's House, Harry Styles
Midnights, Taylor Swift
Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar
Renaissance, Beyoncé
Special, Lizzo
Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny
THE COUNTRY ARTIST OF 2022
Carrie Underwood
Kane Brown
Kelsea Ballerini
Luke Combs
Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert
Morgan Wallen
Thomas Rhett
THE LATIN ARTIST OF 2022
Anitta
Bad Bunny
Becky G
Shakira
Karol G
Rauw Alejandro
Rosalía
Sebastián Yatra
THE NEW ARTIST OF 2022
Chlöe
Dove Cameron
GAYLE
Latto
Lauren Spencer-Smith
Muni Long
Saucy Santana
Steve Lacy
THE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2022
"Anti-Hero," Taylor Swift
"As It Was," Harry Styles
"Left And Right" (feat. Jung Kook of BTS), Charlie Puth
"Let Somebody Go," Coldplay X Selena Gomez
"Oh My God," Adele
"Pink Venom," BLACKPINK
"PROVENZA," KAROL G
"Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)," BTS
THE COLLABORATION SONG OF 2022
"Left And Right," Charlie Puth Featuring Jung Kook
"Bam Bam," Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran
"Do We Have A Problem?" Nicki Minaj X Lil Baby
"Freaky Deaky," Tyga X Doja Cat
"Hold Me Closer," Elton John & Britney Spears
"Jimmy Cooks," Drake Featuring 21 Savage
"Party," Bad Bunny & Rauw Alejandro
"Sweetest Pie," Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa
THE CONCERT TOUR OF 2022
BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE
Bad Bunny: World's Hottest Tour
Billie Eilish: Happier Than Ever, The World Tour
Dua Lipa Future Nostalgia Tour
Ed Sheeran Tour
Harry Styles Love On Tour
LADY GAGA: The Chromatica Ball
Luke Combs: The Middle of Somewhere Tour
THE SOCIAL CELEBRITY OF 2022
Bad Bunny
Charlie Puth
Doja Cat
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Reese Witherspoon
Selena Gomez
Snoop Dogg
