Shania Twain Opens Up About Cosmetic Surgery

Shania Twain has insisted she will not undergo cosmetic surgery.

“I’m good. I’ve come to a point where, no I’m not going do it,” the 57-year-old Canadian singer said on Making Space with Hoda Kotb.

“Sure, I’ve got lots of friends that have had very successful surgeries, but I’ve also seen others that aren’t so successful. And then I think, ‘Well what if I’m one of those that doesn’t heal very well, then I’m going to hate that about myself. And then I’m gonna regret doing it.

Twain said she is not worried about aging. “I’m only going to get more sagging,” she said. “I know I don’t look like I did when I was 20.

“It is what it is, and I can’t change it unless I go under the knife or something. I mean, you don’t really know what you’re going to get anyway, right?”

Twain’s recent appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert sparked debate online about whether she has had any work.

“She doesn't even look like the same person,” one person opined in the comments on YouTube. "Her face looks completely changed,” another wrote. “She has had so much work that her eyes look completely different.”

One viewer commented that Twain “can afford a little ‘maintenance’ work that most of us can’t."

In December, Twain opened up about her positive self-image. “I am celebrating escaping this horrible state of not wanting to be who I am,” she told The Sunday Times. “And I’m so confident. Now that I discovered that it’s OK to be a girl, I’m always looking for that place of, of, you know… The unapologetic woman is a very powerful person indeed.”

Twain’s new album Queen of Me comes out Friday. It will be followed by a tour that includes more than two dozen shows in her native country.