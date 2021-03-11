Shania Twain Pays Tribute To Female Country Stars On TikTok

Shania Twain used TikTok on Wednesday to list the “kick-ass women in country music” who inspire her.

Sitting on a dock at her tropical getaway, the Canadian superstar lip syncs her 1997 hit “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” while pointing to the names of Dolly Parton, Mickey Guyton, Taylor Swift and The Chicks.

In the caption of the clip, Twain added “and Wynonna and Tiera and Kelsea and many many many more!”

It is the second time Twain has featured “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” in a video since she joined TikTok last week. She previously used the track in a clip wherein she skips outside after getting out of bed.

Twain, 55, also donned not much more than a bikini and danced atop a glass table to Lizzo’s “Juice.”

The singer, who describes herself on TikTok as being in “new music mode,” has already racked up more than 756,000 followers on the platform.