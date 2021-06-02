Shania Twain Promises Her 'Best Album' Is Coming

Shania Twain says she hopes to release a new album by the end of the year.

“I’m definitely on a mission to make the best album I’ve ever made,” the Canadian pop-country superstar said on her Home Now Radio show. “So please be patient. I want it to be worth waiting for.”

It will Twain’s sixth studio album and first since 2017’s Now.

Twain said the COVID-19 pandemic has delayed work on the album “because it’s been very difficult to get together with producers and musicians in the same room.”

The 55-year-old singer, who resumes her Let’s Go! residency at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas on Dec. 2, hopes to have the album out in time for the holiday season.

“It’s so difficult to say that an album is finished and ready,” Twain told fans. “Wouldn’t it be super to have this out for Christmas? I would love that so much. So that is my goal.”