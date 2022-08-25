Shania Twain Receives Award At ACM Honors

Canada’s Shania Twain was fêted Wednesday night at the ACM Honors at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.

The 56-year-old received the Poet’s Award in recognition of “outstanding and longstanding musical and/or lyrical contributions … with special consideration given to a song or songs’ impact on the culture of Country Music.”

Twain joins past recipients like Kris Kristofferson, Loretta Lynn and Hank Williams.

The singer made quite an impression by arriving the event in a black halter top dress, animal print cowboy hate and knee-high boots.

Terry Wyatt / Getty Images

On hand to honour Twain was fellow Ontario native Avril Lavigne, wearing a leopard-print outfit inspired by Twain’s 1997 “That Don’t Impress Me Much” look.

Erika Goldring / Getty Images

Country star Kelsea Ballerini borrowed the sequinned gown Twain wore to the 1999 Grammy Awards for her performance at the ACM Honors.

Also honoured on Wednesday night were Morgan Wallen, Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, Sonny Throckmorton and Hardy.

The show will be broadcast on Sept. 13.