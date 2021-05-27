Shania Twain Resuming Las Vegas Residency

Shania Twain is resuming her Las Vegas residency.

“Did you miss me Vegas? Because I missed you,” the Canadian country-pop superstar wrote on social media Wednesday.

Twain’s show Let’s Go! will return to the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood for six shows between Dec. 2 and 12 and eight shows between Feb. 11 and 26.

The residency kicked off in December 2019 but was paused after 22 shows due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tickets go on sale June 1. One dollar from every ticket sold will benefit Twain’s Shania Kids Can charity.

According to Caesars Entertainment, Twain’s show promises to take fans “on a journey of nostalgia and blowing them away with outside-the-box concepts and visual spectacles.”

Twain’s Shania: Still the One residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace ran for 105 shows between 2012 and 2014.