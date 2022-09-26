Shania Twain Teases Biopic, Stage Musical

Shania Twain has said a biopic and a stage musical featuring her hits are both “possibly in the future.”

The Canadian pop-country star reportedly told UK tabloid The Sun: “All sorts of things are in the pipeline … There’s all sorts of things coming up but things I probably can’t talk about right now. I’ve got a very busy few years ahead of me.”

Twain said for now her focus is on her forthcoming new album, which she previewed last week with the single “Waking Up Dreaming.” The singer described the album as “very chirpy” and “happy.”

“I’m really excited about cheering people up,” said Twain. “I had a very productive songwriting pandemic period and as much as we were isolated, it was almost like I wanted to cheer myself up, and that just came out in the music. It’s so danceable.”

Twain hasn’t released a studio album since 2017’s Now but collaborated with Kelsea Ballerini on “Hole in the Bottle” and Orville Peck on “Legends Never Die” in 2020. A companion album to Twain's documentary, Not Just A Girl (The Highlights) featured Twain’s biggest hits along with the title track.

The 57-year-old Ontario native also spoke to The Sun about posing topless for the "Waking Up Dreaming" cover photo.

“I styled that photograph myself. It was all about taking off the bra, taking off the shirt, tying the shirt around my waist,” Twain said. "This is a statement of being comfortable in my own skin and just being really myself.”