Shania Twain To Be Inducted Into Nashville Songwriters Hall Of Fame

Canada’s Shania Twain will be inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, it was announced this week.

“It feels really good to be among so many of my songwriting idols and for my own songwriting to be celebrated,” Twain, 56, weeted. She will be honoured in the contemporary songwriter/artist category.

Along with the Ontario-born singer, the Nashville Hall of Fame will induct David Malloy, Gary Nicholson, Steve Wariner and Hillary Lindsey.

“It's been a while since a woman has been inducted into this,” added Twain, “so it's pretty awesome to see not just me, but Hillary Lindsey included too.”

A ceremony has been scheduled for Oct. 30.

Among the more than 220 previous inductees are Loretta Lynn, Garth Brooks, Bob Dylan, Dolly Parton and Nova Scotia-born Hank Snow.