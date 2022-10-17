Shania Twain To Play Mrs. Potts In 'Beauty And The Beast' Special

Canada’s Shania Twain has signed on to play Mrs. Potts in the forthcoming Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration.

ABC announced on Monday that the 57-year-old Ontario native will be part of the special, which will blend animation and live-action. Leo Abelo Perry will play Mrs. Potts’ son Chip.

“I am unbelievably honoured... and excited... and all of the emotions,” Twain wrote on Instagram. “Of course, I would be remiss if I didn't pay tribute to the iconic Angela Lansbury, I mean she IS Mrs. Potts and the reason why this character is so beloved.”

Lansbury, who died on Oct. 11, provided the character’s voice in the 1991 Disney animated adaptation of Beauty and the Beast.

“To follow in the foot steps of such an icon is a huge honour and I hope to do the part justice,” Twain said.

Also added to the cast is Canada’s Martin Short as Lumière as well as David Alan Grier as Cogsworth, Rizwan Manji as LeFou and Jon Jon Briones as Maurice.

In July, it was revealed that R&B singer H.E.R. will portray Belle.

“I can't believe I get to be a part of the Beauty and the Beast legacy,” the she said at the time, in a release. “The world will see a Black and Filipino Belle!

“I have always wanted to be a Disney princess … It is very surreal, and I couldn't be more grateful.”

Directed by Hamish Hamilton, the special marks three decades since Disney's Beauty and the Beast became the first animated film to be nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars.

Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration will be taped in front of a live audience and will be broadcast on Dec. 15.