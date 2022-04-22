Shannon Burns To Host 2022 JUNO Fan Fare

iHeartRadio’s Shannon Burns will welcome JP Saxe, Lauren Spencer-Smith, Elijah Woods and others at the CF JUNO Fan Fare next month in Toronto.

The meet-and-greet is set to take place from 1 to 3 p.m. on May 14 at the CF Toronto Eaton Centre. There will be live performances and on-stage interviews.

Also scheduled to take part are 347aidan, Emanuel, Faouzia, Savannah Ré, Tesher, TOBi and Valley.

Tickets are free and available at junofanfare.ca.

The JUNO Awards will be handed out May 14 and 15 in Toronto. The broadcast will feature performances by Avril Lavigne, Arcade Fire, Charlotte Cardin, Mustafa the Poet and Arkells.

Cardin is the top nominee, with six, including Single of the Year (“Meaningless”), Album of the Year (Phoenix) and Artist of the Year. Close behind are Justin Bieber and The Weeknd with five nominations apiece.