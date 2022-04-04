Shawn Mendes Adds Cities To 'Wonder' Tour

Shawn Mendes announced on Monday that he has added several shows in Canada to his upcoming Wonder tour.

In addition to the previously announced dates, Mendes will perform at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary on July 4 and Winnipeg's Canada Life Centre on July 7 as well as at Scotiabank Arena in his hometown Toronto on July 31. Tickets go on sale Friday.

Mendes also said more tickets have been added for his shows in Vancouver on July 2, Edmonton on July 5 and Montreal on Aug. 15 and 16.

Opening act for the Canadian concerts is Dermot Kennedy.

The tour takes its name from Mendes’ most recent album, which was released last December. It will be his fifth headlining tour and first since 2019’s Shawn Mendes: The Tour.