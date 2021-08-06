Shawn Mendes, Austin Mahone Share Swimsuit Snaps

A pair of male singers took to social media on Wednesday to show off their summer bodies.

Shawn Mendes and Austin Mahone sported only swimsuits – and flaunted toned torsos – in Instagram posts that had fans drooling.

Mendes shared a pair of pics in which he is wearing a red-and-white striped swimsuit and standing in the water of Mallorca.

“This turns me on,” singer Benny Blanco wrote in the comments. Not surprisingly, Mendes got over 5 million "likes."

Sylvie Stile Konner, who snapped the pics of the Canadian star (who turns 23 on Sunday) shared a third image of Mendes in an Instagram Story.

Mahone, 25, turned a sexy snap of him chilling on an inflatable mattress in a pool into a PSA.

“I know a lot of us don’t like wearing sunscreen for whatever reason… like as if we’re stronger than the sun or maybe our elders forced it upon us when we were kids and embarrassed us in front of our friends by looking pasty f**king white for 15 minutes and now we say we don’t NEED the block, we need the BURN, we need the TAN!,” he captioned the pic.

“We’ll (sic)… let me tell you something it’s either we save ourselves from the wrinkles, sun spots, and pain.. or we just say f**k it once more and absolutely ROAST in this picture like I DID. Moral of this is wear some sun block if you know what’s good for you.. or you’ll be still hurting 3 days later like I am.”

Mahone has not been shy about flaunting his physique on social media. His Instagram is dotted with shirtless snaps and the singer shares slightly more intimate images on OnlyFans.