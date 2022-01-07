Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello Reunite In Miami

After spending the holidays at home in Ontario, Shawn Mendes slipped down to Miami for a dip in the Atlantic Ocean – and a reunion with Camila Cabello.

On Thursday, TMZ published photos of the former couple walking their dog Tarzan near Cabello’s house.

It’s the first time Mendes and Cabello have been spotted together since November, when they announced their decision to “end our romantic relationship”

In a joint statement at the time, the singers said: “Our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends.”

Earlier this week, Mendes was photographed enjoying time with friends in the sand and surf behind Soho Beach House in Miami Beach.