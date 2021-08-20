Shawn Mendes Debuts 'Summer Of Love'

After weeks of teasing, and just a month to go before fall, Shawn Mendes has premiered the reflective “Summer of Love,” a collaboration with Tainy.

In an exclusive iHeart to Heart chat with fan Whitney, Mendes described what it was like working with the Puerto Rican reggaetón producer, who he described as humble and kind.

“He really made me feel comfortable and confident in doing a song like ‘Summer of Love’ and it just felt really special the second he kind of started messing with it and he really turned it into a record,” he said.

The track, which clocks in at a mere three minutes, is the first new music from the 23-year-old Canadian singer since the December release of his album Wonder.

Mendes' own summer of love included some time recently at his Toronto home with girlfriend Camila Cabello and their dog Tarzan. (With both artists promoting new songs, they made themselves very accessible to a local paparazzo.)

In the iHeart to Heart conversation, Mendes confirmed fan speculation that Cabello inspired the "little sunflower" tattoo he added to his body.

“It’s her favourite flower. She’s obsessed with sunflowers,” he explained. “It’s kind of a secret tattoo. I didn’t think many people knew I had that. I’m absolutely just not in touch.”

Watch the video for “Summer of Love” below: