Shawn Mendes Delays Launch Of 'Wonder' Tour Due To COVID-19

Shawn Mendes announced Friday that he is delaying the launch of Wonder: The World Tour due to COVID-19 – but fans in Canada won’t be impacted.

The 23-year-old Canadian singer has moved the UK and Europe leg of the tour, scheduled to run from March to May, to next year. The North American leg is still expected to begin in Portland on June 27.

Mendes is set to perform in Vancouver, Edmonton and Montreal.

“This was a really difficult decision to make,” read a message to overseas fans that Mendes shared on social media. “With all of the logistical, travel and venue restrictions still uncertain in Europe due to the pandemic, we were forced to make the tough decision of moving the tour leg to the end of the tour when we are confident we are able to travel and can put on the best possible show we want to, safely and at full capacity.”

Mendes said he is working on “a ton of new music” to perform on the tour, which takes its name from his 2020 album. It will be his fifth headlining tour and first since 2019’s Shawn Mendes: The Tour, which grossed nearly $97 million U.S.

The singer’s latest single, “It’ll Be Okay,” is No. 48 on the Billboard Canadian Hot 100 after seven weeks.