Shawn Mendes Featured In Campaign For Jewelry Brand

Shawn Mendes set hearts aflutter the day after Valentine’s with a sexy video showcasing his new role as the face of jewelry brand David Yurman.

“I’m excited to be the new brand ambassador … and to be featured in their spring campaign, Nature’s Artistry, celebrating nature and the creative inspiration it provides,” he wrote in a caption on Instagram.

Shot by Glen Luchford, the campaign shows the 24-year-old Canadian singer wearing various necklaces, bracelets and rings while on a beach.

In a statement to WWD, Mendes said: “Clothing is a form of self-expression, but something about jewelry feels like one step deeper into the skin. I can really understand a person by the jewelry they’re wearing. When people are wearing similar jewelry to me, I find that we end up connecting personality-wise. Jewelry is unique in that it’s very intertwined with personality.”

Last May, Mendes was the face of Tommy Hilfiger’s Summer 2022 campaign, Classics Reborn, and in 2019 he appeared in a campaign for Calvin Klein, another brand owned by Tommy Hilfiger parent company PVH Corp.