Shawn Mendes Is Fans' Choice At JUNO Awards

Shawn Mendes was home in Toronto on Sunday to lend some star power to the 51st JUNO Awards, which took place at the Budweiser Stage.

Accepting the International Achievement Award, which recognizes homegrown artists “who have attained exemplary success on the world stage,” the 23-year-old singer offered his perspective on achievement.

“When I was younger, I used to think if I could just write one big hit song people would like me and then I would be enough. And then it was to be nominated for a JUNO or a Grammy, then maybe people would take me seriously and then I would be enough,” he explained.

“We’re taught to believe that what we achieve is the same thing as what we are worth but something that I know to be true now is that I was enough before anybody knew my name.”

Mendes, who admitted feeling “super overwhelmed and honoured” to receive the award, added: “I’m not standing here to tell you to give up on your dreams, I’m just here to tell you that while you’re chasing them, don’t forget to enjoy the process and remember you’re already enough.”

Mendes returned to the stage later in the show to accept the Fan Choice Award for the fourth time since 2017.

“Fans are everything,” he said. “I get to do my favourite thing for a living and it’s all because of you guys. I love you forever.”

Charlotte Cardin’s Phoenix won Album of the Year, giving the Montreal singer her fourth JUNO this year. On Saturday, she was named Artist of the Year and won both Pop Album (for Phoenix) and Pop Single (“Meaningless”).

Arkells won Group of the Year, JESSIA was named Breakthrough Artist and Haviah Mighty picked up the JUNO for Rap Album/EP of the Year (for Stock Exchange).

Deborah Cox, introduced by former Toronto Raptor Chris Bosh, was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

“Thank you so much for this incredible honour. I’m deeply moved,” Cox said. “So many have embarked on a musical career but only a few have ever landed here.”

The 47-year-old singer, best known for her 1998 hit “Nobody’s Supposed to be Here,” added: “I’m not sure how my next chapter will unfold but it will certainly be hard to top this.”

Cox performed a medley of her hits and there were performances by acts like Arkells, Avril Lavigne, Arcade Fire and Lauren Spencer-Smith.

Check out the winners on Sunday’s broadcast:

Group of the Year

Arkells

Breakthrough Artist

JESSIA

Fan Choice Award

Shawn Mendes

Album of the Year

Phoenix – Charlotte Cardin

Rap Album/EP

Stock Exchange – Haviah Mighty