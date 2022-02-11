Shawn Mendes Makes Big Screen Debut In 'Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile'

Shawn Mendes will reportedly make his big screen debut as an animated reptile.

The 23-year-old Canadian singer will voice the title character in the upcoming adaptation of the classic children’s book Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, according to Deadline.

Neither Mendes nor his reps have confirmed his involvement.

The live-action roles are played by Javier Bardem, Constance Wu, Winslow Fegley and Scoot McNairy. Filming began last September and the movie, directed by Will Speck and Josh Gordon, is set to open in cinemas on Nov. 18.

Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the songwriters behind La La Land and Dear Evan Hansen, wrote original songs for the movie with Ari Afsar, Emily Gardner Xu Hall, Mark Sonnenblick and Joriah Kwamé.

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile, written by Bernard Waber and published in 1965, is about a crocodile who lives with the Primm family in New York City.

Mendes previously voiced an animated character in the 2013 direct-to-video Underdogs, an English-language dub of the Argentine comedy Metegol.

In 2018, Mendes revealed that he was in the running to play the lead role in Love, Simon. “I would’ve loved to. Unfortunately, timing didn’t work out. That would’ve been amazing,” he said.