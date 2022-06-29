Shawn Mendes Recreates His 'Illuminate' Cover Pic

Only hours after Avril Lavigne shared an updated version of her debut album’s cover photo, fellow Canadian singer Shawn Mendes posted a recreation of the pic on his sophomore album Illuminate.

“Back in time,” he captioned the image, which shows him sitting on a black chair and holding a guitar.

The photo was taken at the ShawnAccess experience set up at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena, where Mendes performed his second show of the Wonder tour on Tuesday.

Illuminate, the last album he recorded in Toronto, was released in 2016 and spawned the hits “Mercy” and “Treat You Better.” (A reissue of the album include “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back.”)

Mendes plays Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton and Winnipeg starting July 2 and returns home to do shows in Toronto on July 31 and Aug. 2 followed by Montreal on Aug. 15 and 16.