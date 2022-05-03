Shawn Mendes Reps Canada In Style At Met Gala

Shawn Mendes repped Canada in style at the Met Gala on Monday night.

The 23-year-old singer showed up on the red carpet looking Gaston-level dapper in a navy Tommy Hilfiger peacoat with a popped burgundy collar over a navy suit and turtleneck.

He completed the look with nail polish showcasing the Hilfiger logo.

Keeping with Mendes’ commitment to being eco-friendly, his suit was reportedly created from up-cycled fabric from the Hilfiger archives. “This is completely sustainable,” he told Vogue, “so I'm just proud this year to be in this, honestly.”

Angela Weiss / AFP/Getty Images (left); Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Mendes showed up to the Met Gala solo but his ex Camila Cabello (in an Atelier Prabal Gurung gown) was also there.

Last September, Mendes and Cabello walked the red carpet together – with Mendes turning heads in a black suit and no shirt.

Other music stars at Monday’s gala included Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Jack Harlow, Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, Lizzo, Travis Barker, Joe Jonas, Ciara, Katy Perry, Future, Nicki Minaj, Kacey Musgraves, Jon Batiste, Janelle Monáe, Alicia Keys, FINNEAS, Normani, Rosalía, Bad Bunny, Phoebe Bridgers, Anderson .Paak, Sabrina Carpenter, Gwen Stefani, Gunna, SZA, J Balvin, Ben Platt, Kid Cudi, Lenny Kravitz, Lily Allen, Stormzy, Conan Gray, Marcus Mumford, Erykah Badu, Anitta, Giveon, NCT’s Johnny Suh and Questlove.

This year’s Met Gala theme was “Gilded Glamour,” inspired by the Costume Insititute exhibition In America: An Anthology of Fashion. Guests were instructed to “embody the grandeur – and perhaps the dichotomy – of Gilded Age New York.”

The event’s co-chair were Regina King, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Blake Lively and Canada’s Ryan Reynolds.