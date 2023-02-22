Shawn Mendes Romance Rumours Heating Up

Rumours that Shawn Mendes is dating a woman more than twice his age are heating up after the two were seen hiking together in Los Angeles on Tuesday morning.

Paparazzi snapped pics of a shirtless Mendes, 24, with 51-year-old chiropractor Jocelyne Miranda at Runyon Canyon Park. After their hike, they reportedly left in separate cars.

Miranda, who starting working on Mendes in 2018, has shared photos of them together on Instagram over the years but romance rumours were sparked last summer when they were seen having lunch together.

They have since been photographed grocery shopping together and grabbing coffee the morning after attending a Grammys afterparty.

Neither Mendes nor Miranda have confirmed they are in a relationship.

Mendes and Camila Cabello announced in November 2021 that they were calling it quits. "We've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever," read a joint statement shared on social media at the time.

