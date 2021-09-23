Shawn Mendes Says He Just Can't Quit Social Media

Shawn Mendes said Wednesday he struggles to stay off social media.

Appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Mendes admitted he often deletes his apps “for like three days… until I download them again.”

The 23-year-old Canadian singer added: “I honestly wish I could say I’m good at not being on social media but I’m not. I’m on it all the time. I suck at it.”

Mendes noted the “conflict and judgment” that permeates social media and said he believes “we’re way smarter than that.”

Mendes described his relationship with social media as “most of the time hate” while acknowledging it’s not all bad. “It’s a beautiful thing when you can rally people together to do something in a positive way,” he said. “It’s a beautiful thing when people are saying good things about you. Feels really good.”