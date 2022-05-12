Shawn Mendes Shares Details Of Tommy Hilfiger Partnership

Shawn Mendes shared details on Thursday about his new partnership with Tommy Hilfiger.

The 23-year-old Canadian singer will be the face of the brand’s Summer 2022 campaign, Classics Reborn – a collection of clothing made of sustainable materials. Launching on May 16, the campaign was shot by Craig McDean.

(In 2019, Mendes appeared in a campaign for Calvin Klein, another brand owned by Tommy Hilfiger parent company PVH Corp.).

Mendes’ deal debuted at the Met Gala earlier this month when he sported a navy peacoat with a popped burgundy collar over a navy suit made from up-cycled fabric – and completed the look with nail polish in the colours of the Hilfiger logo.

The brand has also contributed $1 million U.S. to offset the environmental impact of Mendes’ Wonder tour. Last month, Mendes announced initiatives to significantly reduce his carbon impact.

“Through reimagining the Tommy classics using more sustainable materials, plus a [$1 million U.S.] commitment to greening Wonder: The World Tour, this is just the beginning,” read a message on Mendes’ Instagram account.

Craig McDean for Tommy Hilfiger

The partnership also includes a capsule collection, co-designed by Mendes, that will launch next spring.

“I’ve always been inspired by Tommy and the iconic brand he built, and I’m excited to share our journey together with my fans,” Mendes said, in a release. “Everyone has a role to play in creating a more sustainable future and I’m inspired to see what we can achieve.

“I look forward to learning from each other, exploring how creative reimagination can have a positive effect on the fashion industry, and sharing what living more sustainably means to me."