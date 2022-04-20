Shawn Mendes Shares Personal Message With Fans

Shawn Mendes said Tuesday he “constantly” feels like he is “either flying or drowning” and, despite his success, finds it hard “to feel like I’m not failing.”

The 23-year-old singer, who has frequently spoken candidly about his mental health, shared a note on Twitter he said he hoped “might resonate with some people.”

Mendes wrote: “Sometimes I ask my self what it is that I should be doing with my life and what I always hear in return is ‘to tell the truth, to be the truth.’ I feel like that’s a hard thing to do though. I’m afraid that if people know and see the truth they might think less of me. They might become bored of me.

“So in those moments of feeling low I either put on a show or hide.”

Mendes added: “The truth is I really do wanna show up in the world as my 100% true honest unique self and not care what anyone thinks … sometimes I really don’t care what people think and I feel free. Most of the time its (sic) a struggle tho.”

The Canadian singer said he feels both “overwhelmed and overstimulated” but added “I’m okay.”

Mendes followed the note with tweets in which he assured his fans that he is “so okay.” He shared: “I guess I’m like damn if I’m feeling this with all of the blessings I have I imagine there must be so many people feeling this and just don’t want them to feel alone !!”

Mendes is getting ready to head out on his Wonder tour, which includes July stops in Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, Winnipeg, Toronto and a pair of shows in Montreal in August.