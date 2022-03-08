Shawn Mendes Supports Opposition To Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' Bill

Shawn Mendes has come out in support of efforts to kill a bill in Florida that would restrict some discussions about sexual orientation or gender identity in schools.

Dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, it is expected to pass the Republican-controlled state legislature this week.

Mendes quote-tweeted Equality Florida, which called for “cooler legislative heads to prevail” and to “put a stop to Don’t Say Gay.” The Canadian singer wrote: “Florida, call your senators! #LetFreeFloridaSayGay.”

If it becomes law, parents will have the right to sue school districts who allow discussions of sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through Grade 3 “or in a manner that is not age appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students.”

The bill has been widely condemned by LGBTQ advocates and U.S. president Joe Biden described it as “hateful.”

Mendes has long been an ally of the LGBTQ community. Speaking to Billboard on the BBMAs red carpet in 2018, Mendes called for acceptance. “I just say to open your eyes and open your mind,” he said. “Let somebody be and feel and live how they want to live.”

Mendes also revealed in 2018 that he was in the running to play gay teen Simon Spier in the romantic comedy Love, Simon.