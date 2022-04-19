Shawn Mendes Takes Tumble On Charts

Is it time Shawn Mendes moved on from singing about Camila Cabello?

The Canadian singer’s new single “When You’re Gone” fell 14 spots on the Billboard Hot 100 in its second week to No. 52. The chart is compiled using data for sales, streams and radio airplay in the U.S.

The song, which Mendes debuted during a show on March 19, was released on March 31. It was inspired by his split from Cabello late last year.

“You don’t realize, like, when you’re, like, breaking up with someone and you, like, think it’s the right thing to do… you don’t realize all the s**t that comes after it,” Mendes explained in a clip he shared on Instagram. “Which is, like, who do I call when I’m, like, in a panic attack? Who do I call when I’m, like, f**king on the edge?

“You know, and I think that’s the reality that kind of hit me, is, like, ‘I’m on my own now. Now I feel like I’m finally, like, I’m actually on my own’ and I hate that. That’s my reality, you know.”

The fall was less dramatic on the Billboard Canadian Hot 100, where the track dipped from No. 18 to No. 15 in its second week on the chart. In the UK, “When You’re Gone” is at No. 45 on the Official Singles Chart after debuting at No. 32.

Mendes’ first post-breakup release was “It’ll Be Okay,” which failed to crack the Top 40 in the U.S., UK or Canada.

In the U.S., Mendes hasn’t had a solo Top 10 hit since 2019’s “If I Can’t Have You.” His only No. 1 single was “Señorita,” a collaboration with Cabello.

Her post-split single “Bam Bam,” with Ed Sheeran, is currently No. 25 on the Hot 100, No. 6 on the Canadian Hot 100 and No. 9 on the UK Official Singles Chart.