Shawn Mendes Teases 'Wonder: The World Tour'

Shawn Mendes announced on Monday that he has a plan to hit the road next year.

The Canadian singer teased Wonder: The World Tour on social media.

“Announcing later this week! Can’t wait to get out there and see you all again guys,” Mendes wrote.

The tour takes its name from Mendes’ most recent album, which was released in December. It will be his fifth headlining tour and first since 2019’s Shawn Mendes: The Tour, which grossed nearly $97 million U.S.

Last month, Mendes released “Summer Of Love” with Tainy. It debuted at No. 48 and is currently at No. 93 on the Billboard Hot 100, which represents sales, streams and radio airplay in the U.S.

On the Canadian singles chart, the song opened at No. 17 and is currently No. 35, while in the UK, it peaked at No. 63 and is now sitting in the No. 89 spot.