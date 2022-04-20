Shawn Mendes To Be Honoured At JUNO Awards

Shawn Mendes will be honoured next month with the International Achievement Award at the JUNO Awards in his hometown, Toronto.

In a release on Wednesday, the 23-year-old singer said it will be “a surreal moment” to accept the award at the JUNO Awards broadcast on May 15 from Budweiser Stage.

“To be recognized for my work not only in Canada, but around the world, is a tremendous honour and I am humbled to join an outstanding group of artists who have helped put Canadian music on the map,” said Mendes.

According to the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS), the International Achievement Award recognizes homegrown artists “who have attained exemplary success on the world stage.”

Previous recipients include Drake, Bryan Adams, Céline Dion, Shania Twain, Arcade Fire and Sarah McLachlan.

“Shawn’s dedication and passion for his craft is truly inspiring,” said CARAS president and CEO Allan Reid. "From his work as a singer-songwriter to the creation of The Shawn Mendes Foundation, he has demonstrated an incredible commitment to music and cultivating the next generation of creatives.

“We are grateful as Canadians to claim Shawn as our own and can’t wait to commemorate all of his achievements in-person at this year’s JUNO Awards.”

Mendes has earned 26 JUNO nominations so far, including four this year.