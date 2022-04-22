Shawn Mendes To Co-Host 'The Tonight Show'

Shawn Mendes will co-host an upcoming episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, NBC announced Friday.

The Canadian singer will deliver the show’s opening monologue with Fallon and then sit down to talk about his upcoming Wonder Tour. The pair will then chat with actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson, currently starring in Broadway’s Take Me Out.

Mendes will wrap up the episode that airs on April 29 why performing his new single “When You’re Gone.”

It will be Mendes’ ninth appearance on The Tonight Show but his first as co-host. He joins a list of past co-hosts that includes Cardi B and Dave Grohl.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs in Canada on CTV2 (whose parent company Bell Media owns this website) weeknights at 11:35 p.m.