Shawn Mendes To Executive Produce 'Life Is Strange' Series

Canada’s Shawn Mendes has joined the creative team behind the forthcoming TV adaptation of video game Life Is Strange.

The 23-year-old and his manager Andrew Gertler will be executive producers via their company Permanent Content, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“We’re doing some really exciting stuff,” Mendes said during an exclusive iHeart to Heart session with a fan last month. “It’s a whole other world that I’m kind of learning about.”

Mendes teased: “There’s a few amazing ideas that are coming along that I’m really excited about but I can’t say much right now.”

Permanent Content produced the Mendes doc In Wonder and, with Anonymous Content, is developing a series about youth changemakers as well as film and TV projects based on the NFT character Aku.