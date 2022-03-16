Shawn Mendes To Present At Oscars

Shawn Mendes has been added to the list of presenters at the 94th Academy Awards later this month.

Also appearing on the live broadcast are Sean “Diddy” Combs and Halle Bailey, one half of Chloe x Halle.

They will join a list that already included pop star Lady Gaga and Mendes’ fellow Canadian Simu Liu, who is set to host the JUNO Awards in May.

Nominees for Best Original Song this year are Billie Eilish and Finneas (“No Time to Die”), Beyoncé (“Be Alive”), Van Morrison (“Down To Joy”), Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Dos Oruguitas”) and Diane Warren (“Somehow You Do”).

Traditionally, the nominated songs are performed on the show.

The 94th Academy Awards airs Mar. 27 on CTV (part of Bell Media, owner of this website).