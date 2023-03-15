Shawn Mendes Unveils Latest Tommy Hilfiger Collection

Shawn Mendes on Wednesday unveiled a new clothing collection as part of his partnership with the Tommy Hilfiger brand.

“The collection is so special to me because I was able to work with Tommy Hilfiger to co-create this range which includes these amazing, high-quality, sustainable versions of their most classic clothing items,” the Canadian singer said, in a release.

The promotional campaign for the 28-piece Classic Reborn line features Mendes as well as his sister Aaliyah.

In a video, Mendes says: “What if we could reinvent what once was tossed aside? Take it, remake it, change is always vital. There’s no better time to surround yourself with inspiration, with people who move you. With clothing made from discarded fabrics, coloured with memories and reborn into new icons.”

Mendes made his Hilfiger debut at the Met Gala last May when he sported a navy peacoat with a popped burgundy collar over a navy suit made from up-cycled fabric – and completed the look with nail polish in the colours of the Hilfiger logo. He then appeared in the brand’s Summer 2022 campaign for Classics Reborn.

Last month, Mendes was announced as the brand ambassador for David Yurman jewelry.

In 2019, Mendes appeared in a campaign for Calvin Klein, another brand owned by Tommy Hilfiger parent company PVH Corp.