Shay Mooney Shows Off Physical Transformation

Shay Mooney of country duo Dan + Shay kicked off the new year with yet another “before and after” post on Instagram to showcase his weight loss journey.

“Consistency,” he captioned the pics. “I changed my entire world in 6 months. No gimmicks or fads. Just consistency.”

The physical transformation earned supportive comments from country stars like Carrie Underwood, Charles Kelley of Lady A, Cole Swindell and FGL’s Brian Kelley.

“Hardly even noticed you in the drop off line at school the other day!” wrote Thomas Rhett. “Congrats brother.. incredible.”

Canadian country star Dallas Smith opined that Mooney was “Inspiring” and Lindsay Ell wrote: “So proud of you.”

Mooney, 31, has been sharing his journey to better health via Instagram Stories for several months. In October, he shared: “Been a little over 5 months I believe and I’m down almost 50lbs.”

He credited the weight loss on cutting out booze, “eating clean” and walking 11 km a day. “I completely changed my lifestyle and I’ve never felt better physically, mentally and spiritually,” he said.

Last month, the singer shared: “I got to a place mentally and physically that I will never go again. It matters what we eat. It matters who you spend your time with. It matters what you choose to spend your time on.”

Mooney and his wife of five years, Hannah Billingsley, have two sons and are expecting their third in February.