Shay Mooney, Wife Hannah Expecting Baby No. 3

Shay Mooney, one-half of country duo Dan + Shay, is adding to his family.

Mooney’s wife Hannah announced on Thursday she is expecting the couple’s third boy. “Thankful. Excited. Tired,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

In an Instagram Story, Mooney said: “February. The Mooney boy’s coming in strong.”

The couple, who recently celebrated their sixth anniversary, are already parents to sons Asher, 5, and Ames, 2.

“It's hard to describe the love you feel for the first time when you hold your child,” Mooney wrote on Instagram following the birth of Asher in 2017. “I will never be the same … I promise to be the father you deserve.”

Following the birth of Ames in 2020, Mooney wrote: “You are already so loved. I’m so proud to be your dad. And you have have the best momma on planet earth.”