Sheryl Crow, George Michael Among 2023 Rock Hall Inductees

Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott and Kate Bush are among the 2023 inductees in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, it was announced Wednesday.

Also being honoured are the late pop star George Michael (who won the fan vote), country legend Willie Nelson, rock band Rage Against the Machine and ‘70s vocal group The Spinners.

Four of the inductees – Crow, Elliott, Michael and Nelson – were nominated for the first time. This was the first year Elliott was eligible.

The Rock Hall is giving its Musical Influence Award to DJ Kool Herc and Link Wray and the Musical Excellence Award to Chaka Khan, musician and producer Al Kooper and Elton John’s lyricist Bernie Taupin. The Ahmet Ertegun Award will go to Soul Train host Don Cornelius.

To be eligible for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, an act’s first commercial release must have come out at least 25 years earlier. This year's nominees, announced in February, also included The White Stripes, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Cyndi Lauper, Soundgarden, A Tribe Called Quest and Warren Zevon.