Shock G Died Of Accidental Overdose

Rapper and producer Shock G, frontman for hip hop group Digital Underground, died in April of a toxic mix of drugs and alcohol.

According to the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner in Florida, Shock G (whose real name was Gregory Jacobs) had fentanyl and methamphetamine in his system as well as alcohol. His death was classified as an accidental overdose.

Jacobs' body was found in a hotel room in Tampa on April 22. He was 57.

He co-produced Tupac Shakur’s debut album 2Pacalypse Now and co-wrote and performed Digital Underground’s 1990 hit “The Humpty Dance” as his alter ego Humpty Hump. The song earned a Grammy nomination and went on to be sampled on dozens of tracks.

He also co-wrote LL Cool J’s 1991 hit “Mama Said Knock You Out” and mixed the 1994 track “Love Sign” by Prince.