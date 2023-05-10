Sia Gets Married In Italy

Sia is a married woman!

The fiercely private pop star tied the knot with beau Dan Bernad this past weekend in Italy.

According to People, the intimate ceremony took place at the Villa Olivetta, owned by Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, in Portofino and was attended by only four guests.

Paparazzi photos published by People show Sia, 47, in a lace mermaid gown and Bernad in a light-coloured tuxedo.

Sia and Bernad have largely kept their relationship private (she shared one photo of them together in an October 2022 Instagram post) but they attended the Dec. 7, 2021 premiere of West Side Story together.

It is the second marriage for Sia, who filed for divorce from filmmaker Eric Anders Lang in December 2016 after two years.

In 2020, Sia opened up to iHeartRadio Canada's Shannon Burns about becoming a mom. “I adopted two sons who were aging out of the foster care system,” she said. “I’ve had them for a year and I love them.” Weeks later, Sia said she became a grandmother when one of her sons welcomed twins.

The Australian singer is best known for hits like “Chandelier” and “Cheap Thrills."