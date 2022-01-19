Silk Sonic Announces Las Vegas Residency

Silk Sonic is sliding into Las Vegas for a residency that begins next month.

“Its happening! The sexiest party of the year,” Bruno Mars wrote on Instagram. Anderson .Paak declared: “VEGAS MIGHT NOT EVER BE THE SAME JACK!! YOU’RE INVITED TO THE HOTTEST SHOW IN SIN CITY!”

The duo is scheduled to perform 13 An Evening with Silk Sonic shows at the 5,200-capacity Dolby Live at Park MGM between Feb. 25 and April 2. Pre-sales begin Wednesday and tickets go on sale to the general public at 1 p.m. EST on Friday.

The residency takes its name from Silk Sonic’s 2021 debut album, which spawned the Top 10 hits “Leave the Door Open” and “Smokin Out the Window” and earned four Grammy nominations.

An Evening with Silk Sonic takes place Feb. 25 and 26, March 2, 4, 5, 16, 18, 19, 23, 25, 31 and April 2.