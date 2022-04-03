Silk Sonic, Jon Batiste Win Big At 64th Grammy Awards

Sunday was a big night for Silk Sonic and Jon Batiste, who took home multiple awards at the 64th Grammy Awards, which were handed out in Las Vegas.

“Leave The Door Open” by Silk Sonic (aka Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak) was named Record of the Year, Song of the Year as well as Best R&B Song and Best R&B Performance (the latter category was a tie with Jazmine Sullivan's "Pick Up Your Feelings”).

“We are really trying our hardest to remain humble,” said Anderson .Paak as the duo accepted Record of the Year. “But in the industry we call this a clean sweep.”

Jon Batiste. Valerie Macon / AFP/Getty Images

The night’s biggest award – Album of the Year – went to We Are by Jon Batiste. “The creative arts are subjective and they reach people at a point in their lives when they need it most,” he said.

Batiste, who went into the show with 11 nominations, won another four. “Cry” was named Best American Roots Performance and Best American Roots Song at the pre-show and “Freedom” won Best Music Video.

Batiste’s work on the animated film Soul earned him a Grammy for Best Score Soundtrack Album for Visual Media (in a tie with Carlos Rafael Rivera for The Queen’s Gambit). Soul also earned Grammys for Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of Nine Inch Nails.

Olivia Rodrigo made her Grammys debut with a pair of awards.

Rodrigo’s first statuette came during the pre-show, when “Drivers License” was named Best Pop Solo Performance. After performing the song during the prime time show, Rodrigo won Best New Artist.

“This is my biggest dream come true,” the singer said, before thanking collaborator Dan Nigro.

Later in the show, Rodrigo was back at the mic to accept the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album for her debut album Sour.

“Thanks to all the fans who have listened to my music and completely changed my life over the past two years,” she said.

Olivia Rodrigo. Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

Also winning her first Grammy was Doja Cat, whose collaboration with SZA, “Kiss Me More,” was named Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. Doja Cat made it back from the washroom just in time to accept the award.

“I have never taken such a fast piss in my whole life,” she confessed. “Thank you everybody. I really appreciate it. It’s a big deal.”

Canada’s Justin Bieber, who went into the Grammys with eight nominations, came up empty.

The first Canadian winner on Sunday was Joni Mitchell, who received a standing ovation when she appeared on stage to accept the Grammy for Historical Album for her compilation Joni Mitchell Archives Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967).

Alex Cuba won his first Grammy for Mendó, which was named Best Latin Pop Album. The musician, who immigrated from Cuba to Canada more than two decades ago, was previously nominated three times.

The Weeknd, who took himself out of Grammy consideration, won a Grammy via “Hurricane,” his collaboration with Kanye West and Lil Baby, which was named Best Melodic Rap Performance.

(Montreal conductor Yannick Nezet-Seguin won a Grammy for Best Orchestral Performance.)

Of course, the Grammys are about the performances as much as they are about awards. The show featured performances by acts like BTS, Lil Nas X, Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton, Nas, Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber and Brothers Osborne.

The Grammys paid tribute to Taylor Hawkins, who died March 25, before the In Memoriam segment. (Billie Eilish wore a shirt emblazoned with Hawkins’ image during her performance.) The Foo Fighters won three Grammys during the pre-show.

Check out the nominees and winners below:

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

We Are – Jon Batiste *WINNER

Love for Sale – Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) – Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe) – Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish

Back of My Mind – H.E.R.

Montero – Lil Nas X

Sour – Olivia Rodrigo

evermore – Taylor Swift

Donda – Kanye West

RECORD OF THE YEAR

“I Still Have Faith in You” – ABBA

“Freedom” – Jon Batiste

“I Get a Kick Out of You” – Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

“Peaches” – Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon

“Right on Time” – Brandi Carlile

“Kiss Me More” – Doja Cat ft. SZA

“Happier Than Ever” – Billie Eilish

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” – Lil Nas X

“Drivers License” – Olivia Rodrigo

“Leave the Door Open” – Silk Sonic *WINNER

SONG OF THE YEAR

“Bad Habits” – Fred Gibson, Johnny Mcdaid and Ed Sheeran (Ed Sheeran)

“A Beautiful Noise” – Ruby Amanfu, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Alicia Keys, Hillary Lindsey, Lori Mckenna, Linda Perry and Hailey Whitters (Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile)

“Drivers License” – Daniel Nigro and Olivia Rodrigo (Olivia Rodrigo)

“Fight for You” – Dernst Emile Ii, H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas (H.E.R.)

“Happier Than Ever” – Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell (Billie Eilish)

“Kiss Me More” – Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell Ii, Solána Rowe and David Sprecher (Doja Cat ft. Sza)

“Leave the Door Open” – Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile Ii and Bruno Mars (Silk Sonic) *WINNER

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” – Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill and Roy Lenzo (Lil Nas X)

“Peaches” – Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha “Fury” King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manuel Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Andrew Wotman Aand Keavan Yazdani (Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar and Giveon)

“Right on Time” – Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth (Brandi Carlile)

BEST NEW ARTIST

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

Finneas

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo *WINNER

Saweetie

POP

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE

“Anyone" – Justin Bieber

“Right on Time" – Brandi Carlile

“Happier Than Ever" – Billie Eilish

“Positions" – Ariana Grande

“Drivers License" – Olivia Rodrigo *WINNER

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

“I Get a Kick Out of You" – Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

“Lonely" – Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco

“Butter" – BTS

“Higher Power" – Coldplay

“Kiss Me More" – Doja Cat ft. SZA *WINNER

BEST TRADITIONAL POP VOCAL ALBUM

Love for Sale – Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga *WINNER

’Til We Meet Again (Live) – Norah Jones

A Tori Kelly Christmas – Tori Kelly

Ledisi Sings Nina – Ledisi

That’s Life – Willie Nelson

A Holly Dolly Christmas – Dolly Parton

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) – Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe) – Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish

Positions – Ariana Grande

Sour – Olivia Rodrigo *WINNER

RAP

BEST RAP PERFORMANCE

“Family Ties” – Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar *WINNER

“Up” – Cardi B

“My Life” – J. Cole ft. 21 Savage & Morray

“Thot S**t” – Megan Thee Stallion

BEST MELODIC RAP PERFORMANCE

“Pride Is the Devil” – J. Cole ft. Lil Baby

“Need to Know” – Doja Cat

“Industry Baby” – Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow

“WusYaName” – Tyler, the Creator ft. YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Ty Dolla $ign

“Hurricane” – Kanye West ft. the Weekend, Lil Baby *WINNER

BEST RAP SONG

“Bath Salts” – Shawn Carter, Kasseem Dean, Michael Forno, Nasir Jones & Earl Simmons (DMX ft. Jay-Z & Nas)

“Best Friend” – Amala Zandelie Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Randall Avery Hammers, Diamonté Harper, Asia Smith, Theron Thomas & Rocco Valdes (Saweetie ft. Doja Cat)

“Family Ties” – Roshwita Larisha Bacha, Hykeem Carter, Tobias Dekker, Colin Franken, Jasper Harris, Kendrick Lamar, Ronald Latour & Dominik Patrzek (Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar)

“Jail” – Dwayne Abernathy, Jr., Shawn Carter, Raul Cubina, Michael Dean, Charles M. Njapa, Sean Solymar, Brian Hugh Warner, Kanye West & Mark Williams (Kanye West ft. Jay-Z) *WINNER

“My Life” – Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph & Jermaine Cole (J. Cole ft. 21 Savage & Morray)

BEST RAP ALBUM

The Off-Season - J. Cole

Certified Lover Boy - Drake

King’s Disease II - Nas

Call Me If You Get Lost - Tyler, the Creator *WINNER

Donda - Kanye West

R&B

BEST R&B PERFORMANCE

“Lost You” – Snoh Aalegra

“Peaches” –Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar and Giveon

“Damage” – H.E.R.

“Leave the Door Open” – Silk Sonic *WINNER (TIE)

“Pick Up Your Feelings” – Jazmine Sullivan *WINNER (TIE)

BEST TRADITIONAL R&B PERFORMANCE

“I Need You” – Jon Batiste

“Bring It on Home to Me” – BJ The Chicago Kid, PJ Morton and Kenyon Dixon ft. Charlie Bereal

“Born Again” – Leon Bridges ft. Robert Glasper

“Fight for You” – H.E.R. *WINNER

“How Much Can a Heart Take” – Lucky Daye ft. Yebba

BEST R&B SONG

“Damage” – Anthony Clemons Jr., Jeff Gitelman, H.E.R., Carl McCormick and Tiara Thomas (H.E.R.)

“Good Days” – Jacob Collier, Carter Lang, Carlos Munoz, Solána Rowe and Christopher Ruelas (SZA)

“Heartbreak Anniversary” – Giveon Evans, Maneesh, Sevn Thomas and Varren Wade (Giveon)

“Leave the Door Open” – Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II and Bruno Mars (Silk Sonic) *WINNER

“Pick Up Your Feelings” – Denisia “Blue June” Andrews, Audra Mae Butts, Kyle Coleman, Brittany “Chi” Coney, Michael Holmes and Jazmine Sullivan (Jazmine Sullivan)

BEST PROGRESSIVE R&B ALBUM

New Light – Eric Bellinger

Something to Say – Cory Henry

Mood Valiant – Hiatus Kaiyote

Table for Two – Lucky Daye *WINNER

Dinner Party: Dessert – Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder and Kamasi Washington

Studying Abroad: Extended Stay – Masego

BEST R&B ALBUM

Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies – Snoh Aalegra

We Are – Jon Batiste

Gold-Diggers Sound – Leon Bridges

Back of My Mind – H.E.R.

Heaux Tales – Jazmine Sullivan *WINNER

DANCE & ELECTRONIC

BEST DANCE RECORDING

“Hero” — Afrojack & David Guetta

“Loom” — Ólafur Arnalds ft. Bonobo

“Before” — James Blake

“Heartbreak” — Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs

“You Can Do It” — Caribou

“Alive” — Rüfüs Du Sol *WINNER

“The Business” — Tiësto

BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC ALBUM

Subconsciously — Black Coffee *WINNER

Fallen Embers – Illenium

Music Is The Weapon (Reloaded) — Major Lazer

Shockwave — Marshmello

Free Love — Sylvan Esso

Judgment – Ten City

ROCK

BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE

“Shot in the Dark" – AC/DC

“Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A)" – Black Pumas

“Nothing Compares 2 U" – Chris Cornell

“Ohms" – Deftones

“Making a Fire" – Foo Fighters *WINNER

BEST METAL PERFORMANCE

“Genesis" – Deftones

“The Alien" – Dream Theater *WINNER

“Amazonia" – Gojira

“Pushing the Tides" – Mastodon

“The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition)" – Rob Zombie

BEST ROCK SONG

“All My Favorite Songs" – Rivers Cuomo, Ashley Gorley, Ben Johnson and Ilsey Juber (Weezer)

“The Bandit" – Caleb Followill, Jared Followill, Matthew Followill and Nathan Followill (Kings of Leon)

“Distance" – Wolfgang Van Halen (Mammoth Wvh)

“Find My Way" – Paul McCartney (Paul McCartney)

“Waiting on a War" – Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett and Pat Smear (Foo Fighters) *WINNER

BEST ROCK ALBUM

Power Up – AC/DC

Capitol Cuts - Live From Studio A – Black Pumas

No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1 – Chris Cornell

Medicine at Midnight – Foo Fighters *WINNER

McCartney III – Paul McCartney

COUNTRY

BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE

“Forever After All” – Luke Combs

“Remember Her Name” – Mickey Guyton

“All I Do Is Drive” – Jason Isbell

“Camera Roll" – Kacey Musgraves

“You Should Probably Leave" – Chris Stapleton *WINNER

BEST COUNTRY DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

“If I Didn’t Love You" – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

“Younger Me" – Brothers Osborne *WINNER

“Glad You Exist" – Dan + Shay

“Chasing After You" – Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris

“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)" – Elle King and Miranda Lambert

BEST COUNTRY SONG

“Better Than We Found It" – Jessie Jo Dillon, Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins and Laura Veltz (Maren Morris)

“Camera Roll" – Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves and Daniel Tashian (Kacey Musgraves)

“Cold" – Dave Cobb, J.T. Cure, Derek Mixon and Chris Stapleton (Chris Stapleton) *WINNER

“Country Again" – Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley and Thomas Rhett (Thomas Rhett)

“Fancy Like" – Cameron Bartolini, Walker Hayes, Josh Jenkins and Shane Stevens (Walker Hayes)

“Remember Her Name" – Mickey Guyton, Blake Hubbard, Jarrod Ingram and Parker Welling (Mickey Guyton)

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

Skeletons – Brothers Osborne

Remember Her Name – Mickey Guyton

The Marfa Tapes – Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall and Jack Ingram

The Ballad of Dood & Juanita – Sturgill Simpson

Starting Over – Chris Stapleton *WINNER

LATIN

BEST LATIN POP ALBUM

Vértigo – Pablo Alborán

Mis Amores – Paula Arenas

Hecho a la Antigua – Ricardo Arjona

Mis Manos – Camilo

Mendó – Alex Cuba *WINNER

Revelación – Selena Gomez

BEST MUSICA URBANA ALBUM

Afrodisíaco – Rauw Alejandro

El Último Tour Del Mundo – Bad Bunny *WINNER

José – J Balvin

KG0516 – KAROL G

Sin Miedo (Del Amor y Otros Demonios) – Kali Uchis

BEST LATIN ROCK OR ALTERNATIVE ALBUM

Deja – Bomba Estéreo

Mira Lo Que Me Hiciste Hacer (Deluxe Edition) – Diamante Eléctrico

Origen – Juanes *WINNER

Calambre – Nathy Peluso

El Madrileño – C. Tangana

Sonidos de Karmática Resonancia – Zoé

BEST REGIONAL MEXICAN MUSIC ALBUM (INCLUDING TEJANO)

Antología de la Musica Ranchera, Vol. 2 – Aida Cuevas

A Mis 80’s – Vicente Fernández *WINNER

Seis – Mon Laferte

Un Canto por México, Vol. II – Natalia Lafourcade

Ayayay! (Súper Deluxe) – Christian Nodal

BEST TROPICAL LATIN ALBUM

Salswing! – Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta *WINNER

En Cuarentena – El Gran Combo De Puerto Rico

Sin Salsa No Hay Paraíso – Aymée Nuviola

Colegas – Gilberto Santa Rosa

Live in Peru – Tony Succar

OTHER

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL

Jack Antonoff *WINNER

Rogét Chahayed

Mike Elizondo

Hit-Boy

Ricky Reed

BEST REMIXED RECORDING

“Back to Life” (Booker T Kings of Soul Satta Dub) – Booker T (Soul II Soul)

“Born for Greatness” (Cymek Remix) – Spencer Bastin (Papa Roach)

“Constant Craving” (Fashionably Late Remix) – Tracy Young (K.D. Lang)

“Inside Out” (3SCAPE DRM REMIX) – 3SCAPE DRM (Zedd and Griff)

“Met Him Last Night (Dave Audé Remix) – Dave Audé (Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande)

“Passenger” (Mike Shinoda Remix) – Mike Shinoda (Deftones) *WINNER

“Talks” (Mura Masa Remix) – Alexander Crossan (PVA)

BEST MUSIC VIDEO

“Shot in the Dark” (AC/DC) – David Mallet, video director; Dione Orrom, video producer.

“Freedom” (Jon Batiste) – Alan Ferguson, video director; Alex P. Willson, video producer. *WINNER

“I Get a Kick Out of You” (Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga) – Jennifer Lebeau, video director; Danny Bennett, Bobby Campbell and Jennifer Lebeau, video producers.

“Peaches” (Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar and Giveon) – Collin Tilley, video director.

“Happier Than Ever” (Billie Eilish) – Billie Eilish, video director; Michelle An, Chelsea Dodson and David Moore, video producers.

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” (Lil Nas X) – Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino, video directors; Frank Borin, Ivanna Borin, Marco De Molina and Saul Levitz, video producers.

“Good 4 U” – (Olivia Rodrigo) – Petra Collins, video director; Christiana Divona, Marissa Ramirez and Tiffany Suh, video producers.