Silk Sonic Wins Big At 2021 Soul Train Awards

Silk Sonic and Giveon were big winners at the 2021 Soul Train Awards, which aired on Sunday. (The show was taped on Nov. 20).

“Leave the Door Open” by Silk Sonic, the collaboration of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, won Song of the Year and Video of the Year and earned the pair the Songwriter’s Award.

The duo also performed on the show at the Apollo Theater in New York City.

Giveon’s When It’s All Said and Done… Take Time was named Album of the Year and the singer won Best R&B/Soul Male Artist.

Other winners include Jazmine Sullivan and tracks by Normani ft. Cardi B and Wizkid ft. Tems.

H.E.R. had a leading eight nominations but came up empty.

Check out all the winners below:

Song of the Year

Blxst ft. Ty Dolla $Ign & Tyga – “Chosen”

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak (Silk Sonic) – “Leave the Door Open” * WINNER

H.E.R. – “Damage”

Jazmine Sullivan – “Pick Up Your Feelings”

Wizkid ft. Tems – “Essence”

Yung Bleu feat. Drake – “You’re Mines Still”

Album of the Year

Blxst – No Love Lost

Doja Cat - Planet Her

Giveon - When It’s All Said and Done… Take Time * WINNER

H.E.R. - Back of My Mind

Jazmine Sullivan - Heaux Tales

Wizkid - Made in Lagos

Video of the Year

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak (Silk Sonic) – “Leave the Door Open” * WINNER

Chris Brown, Young Thug ft. Future, Lil Durk, Latto – “Go Crazy (Remix)”

H.E.R. – “Damage”

Jazmine Sullivan – “Pick Up Your Feelings”

Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side”

Wizkid ft. Tems – “Essence”

Best R&B/Soul Female Artist

Alicia Keys

Doja Cat

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan * WINNER

Jhené Aiko

SZA

Best R&B/Soul Male Artist

Blxst

Chris Brown

Giveon * WINNER

Lucky Daye

Tank

Usher

Best Collaboration

Chris Brown, Young Thug ft. Future, Lil Durk, Latto – “Go Crazy (Remix)”

Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More”

H.E.R. ft. Chris Brown – “Come Through”

Jazmine Sullivan feat. H.E.R. – “Girl Like Me”

Wizkid ft. Tems – “Essence” * WINNER

Yung Bleu ft. Drake – “You’re Mines Still”

Best New Artist

Blxst

Capella Grey

Morray

Tems

Tone Stith

Yung Bleu * WINNER

Certified Soul Award

Anthony Hamilton

Ashanti

Charlie Wilson * WINNER

The Isley Brothers

Jam & Lewis

T-Pain

Best Dance Performance

Chloe X Halle – “Ungodly Hour”

Chris Brown, Young Thug – “City Girls”

Lizzo ft. Cardi B – “Rumors”

Normani ft. Cardi B- “Wild Side” * WINNER

Usher – “Bad Habits”

The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award

“Can’t Let It Show” - written by: Kate Bush, Durrell Babbs (Tank)

“Come Through” - written by: Carl Mccormick, Chris Brown, H.E.R., Kelvin Wooten, Michael L. Williams Ii, Tiara Thomas (H.E.R. ft. Chris Brown)

“Damage” - written by: Anthony Clemons Jr., Carl Mccormick, H.E.R., James Harris, Jeff Gitelman, Terry Lewis, Tiara Thomas (H.E.R.)

“Essence” - written by: Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, Oniko Eddie Uzezi, Oniko Evawero, Richard Isong, Temilade Openiyi (Wizkid ft. Tems)

“Leave the Door Open” - written by: Bruno Mars, Brandon Anderson, Dernst Emile Ii, Christopher Brody Brown (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic) * WINNER

“Pick Up Your Feelings” - written by: Blue June, Chi, Audra Mae Butts, Jazmine Sullivan, Kyle Coleman, Michael Holmes (Jazmine Sullivan)