Silverchair's Daniel Johns Pleads Guilty To Drunk Driving

Former Silverchair frontman Daniel Johns pleaded guilty Monday to a drunk driving charge stemming from a crash last month in his native Australia.

According to reports, the plea was entered by a lawyer on behalf of Johns. Bryan Wrench requested that magistrate Ian Cheetham sentence the singer immediately because the case was causing Johns anxiety. Cheetham, who said Johns faces prison, adjourned the case to June 22.

Johns, 42, was accused of being three times over the legal limit for alcohol when the SUV he was driving crossed over into oncoming traffic and crashed into a van. Two people were treated for minor injuries.

“Last night I got lost while driving and I was in an accident,” Johns wrote on Instagram following the incident. He announced he was admitting himself to a rehab centre because he was “self-medicating with alcohol to deal with my PTSD, anxiety and depression [and] I know this is not sustainable or healthy.”

Silverchair announced an indefinite hiatus in 2011.