Simple Plan Announce New Album Release

Canada’s Simple Plan announced this week that its sixth studio album will be out May 6.

Harder Than It Looks is the first new collection of music from the band since 2016’s Taking One for the Team and comes 20 years after the band’s debut, No Pads, No Helmets…Just Balls. It is also the first Simple Plan album since its deal with Atlantic ended.

“We know it's been a long time coming! Thank you for your patience & support,” read a tweet on the band’s official account on Tuesday.

The album includes previously-released singles “The Antidote” and “Ruin My Life” (featuring Sum 41's Deryck Whibley) as well as the new track “Congratulations.”

“We poured our hearts and souls into these new songs and we’re so proud of this record,” reads a statement from Simple Plan, which consists of Pierre Bouvier, Chuck Comeau, Jeff Stinco and Sébastien Lefebvre. (David Desrosiers left in 2020 following allegations of sexual misconduct.)

“More than 20 years into our career, we love being in this band more than ever and still have the same passion for playing music and writing songs together that we’ve had since day one.”

Harder Than It Looks is described by the band as “a classic, quintessential Simple Plan record” filled with “fun, catchy, honest and emotional songs that will make you feel less alone, put a smile on your face and give you hope.”

Simple Plan will support the new album on the Blame Canada Tour with Sum 41, which hits 36 U.S. cities beginning April 29.