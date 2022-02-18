Simple Plan Debuts 'Ruin My Life' Ft. Sum 41's Deryck Whibley

Two big names in Canadian music have teamed up on a new track.

“Ruin My Life” comes from Simple Plan featuring Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley.

In a release, the band said the song is about “overcoming adversity, going through a difficult life situation, and not only surviving it, but becoming an even stronger and more resilient version of yourself because of it.”

Simple Plan hasn’t released an album since 2016 but shared “The Antidote” last year. A planned cross-Canada tour with The Offspring had to be scrapped due to COVID-19 restrictions.

In a 2017 interview with iHeartRadio.ca, members of Simple Plan talked about the key to their longevity.

“There’s that history and you don’t want to break a relationship that’s been going on for so long,” Stinco explained. Just working hard on it. We fight like anybody else but I think we’re just better at making up.”

Comeau said it has helped that all five guys have similar values. “If you, as five people and as an entity, value friendship and you value loyalty then you try to instill that in everything that we do,” he said. “That mattered to us. It’s part of who we are as a band.”

Sum 41’s most recent album was 2019’s Order in Decline but the band released the single “Catching Fire” ft. nothing.nowhere last year.

In 2019, Whibley told iHeartRadio.ca he finds it difficult to listen to his band’s early music. “I usually just hate it all,” he said. “I can’t stand my voice.”

Check out “Ruin My Life” below: