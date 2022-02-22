Simple Plan, Sum 41 Announce 'Blame Canada' Tour

Sum 41 and Simple Plan announced Tuesday they are heading out together on the Blame Canada tour – but no dates in their native land were revealed.

The two Canadian bands will kick off the 36-city U.S. tour in Raleigh, North Carolina on April 29 and wrap things up on Aug. 18 in Denver.

“We have known the guys in Simple Plan for a very long time and know these shows are going to be great,” Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley said, in a release. “We cannot wait to hit the road with them! We have a lot of fans in common and we know they have waited for this for a very, very long time!

"After not being able to tour for almost two years due to the pandemic, we’re gonna go out there and play our hearts out, enjoy every second of being on these stages and we’ll make sure everyone in the crowd has the time of their lives!”

In a release, Simple Plan said: “We’re so happy to finally be able to play shows again and couldn’t be more excited to head out on the Blame Canada tour with Sum 41! It’s hard to believe this will the first time we will co-headline a tour together, but the timing couldn’t be better as we both celebrate the 20th anniversary of our debut albums!”

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday.

Last week, Simple Plan released “Ruin My Life” featuring Whibley.

Simple Plan hasn’t released an album since 2016 but shared “The Antidote” last year. A planned cross-Canada tour with The Offspring had to be scrapped due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Sum 41’s most recent album was 2019’s Order in Decline but the band released the single “Catching Fire” ft. nothing.nowhere last year.