Simple Plan Supports Ukraine With Latest Music Video

Simple Plan is doing its part to help the people of Ukraine.

“When we saw the first images from the war in Ukraine, we felt so heartbroken and powerless,” read a statement from the Canadian band. “The impact on young children and families felt especially devastating and made us want to do something to help.”

Simple Plan enlisted Ukrainian filmmaker Jensen Noen – who helmed the videos for “The Antidote” and “Ruin My Life” – to direct the video for “Wake Me Up (When This Nightmare’s Over)” with a largely Ukrainian cast and crew.

“Since the war started, I've gone through a range of emotions: From depression to rage, to an overwhelming sense of helplessness,” Noen said, in a release. “I can't describe what it's been like to watch my home country being torn to shreds, its people raped and killed, innocent children and civilians dying every day…Many of my family and friends have already been affected by the war.

“To be able to help raise awareness and money for this cause and use my art to help tell the story of my people means the world to me. And the fact that I got to work with a mainly Ukrainian cast and crew, made this whole experience even more special.”

In its statement, Simple Plan said it was “very special” to see Ukrainians create “such a moving and emotional” video.

“We always believed in the power of music and we hope this video can have a positive impact and raise as much money as possible for the people of Ukraine.”

“Wake Me Up (When This Nightmare’s Over)” is part of Simple Plan’s new album Harder Than It Looks, which drops on May 6.

Revenue from YouTube views of the music video will go to the UNICEF Ukraine Emergency Appeal and Simple Plan has also committed a portion of proceeds from its current tour.

