Sinéad O'Connor Repeats Claim Prince Terrorized Her

Sinéad O’Connor is sharing more details about the night she was allegedly terrorized by Prince after her cover of his song “Nothing Compares 2 U” became a hit in the early ‘90s.

In her new memoir Rememberings, the 54-year-old Irish singer claimed that during a visit to Prince’s Hollywood mansion, he chastised her for swearing in interviews, pushed soup on her that she didn’t want to eat and whacked her with a pillow.

O’Connor said after she fled his house on foot in the middle of the night, Prince allegedly followed her in his car, jumped out and chased her on the highway.

“You’ve got to be crazy to be a musician,” O’Connor told The New York Times, “but there’s a difference between being crazy and being a violent abuser of women.”

It is a story O’Connor has told before. She told The Mirror in 2007: “He invited me to his house in Los Angeles and started to give out to me for swearing in interviews. When I told him to go f**k himself he got very upset and became quite threatening, physically. I ended up having to escape.

“He can pack a punch. A few blows were exchanged. All I could do was spit. I spat on him quite a bit.”

In 2019, O’Connor also told Good Morning Britain that Prince tried to beat her up.

Prince died in 2016.