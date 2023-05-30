Singer DaniLeigh Arrested On Suspicion Of DUI

Singer DaniLeigh was arrested Tuesday morning in Miami Beach after an alleged hit-and-run that left a man with a spinal fracture.

The 28-year-old, whose real name is Danielle Leigh Curiel, is accused of being behind the wheel of a vehicle that was speeding and swerving. It struck a moped and dragged it several metres, according to a police report obtained by TMZ.

A police officer initiated a traffic stop and conducted a roadside sobriety test, which Curiel allegedly failed. She later blew a 0.145 and 0.148 – nearly twice the legal limit – on a Breathalyzer.

Curiel was arrested on charges of driving under the influence, driving under the influence damage to property and leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury.

She was later released from Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami on $9,500 U.S. bond.

Curiel has a 20-month-old daughter with rapper DaBaby, who accused her of assault in November 2021.

As DaniLeigh, she has released five studio albums and had a hit in 2019 with a remix of “Easy” ft. Chris Brown.