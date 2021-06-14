Singer David Archuleta Opens Up About His Sexuality

Singer David Archuleta, runner-up on Season 7 of American Idol in 2008, came out publicly Saturday as a part of the LGBTQ community.

“I came out in 2014 as gay to my family. But then I had similar feelings for both genders so maybe a spectrum of bisexual,” the 30-year-old wrote in an Instagram post. “Then I also have learned I don’t have too much sexual desires and urges as most people which works I guess because I have a commitment to save myself until marriage. Which people call asexual when they don’t experience sexual urges.”

Archuleta, a devout Mormon, urged people of faith to be more “understanding and compassionate.”

He wrote: “We can do better as people of faith and Christians, including Latter-day Saints, to listen more to the wrestle between being LGBTQIA+ and a person of faith.”

Among those reacting to the announcement was David Cook, who beat Archuleta on Idol. “Love you man, and so proud of who you are,” he commented. Season 6 Idol winner Jordin Sparks shared: “I am so proud of you and proud to know you. You are so loved, David.”

David Hernandez, who competed against Archuleta on Idol, commented: “I have and always will support you and hold a safe space for you. Thank you for being vulnerable and sharing. Your willingness to open up will inspire others to do the same. Sending LOTS of love.”

In 2010, Archuleta took to Twitter to shoot down speculation about his sexuality after he was spotted at a New York City gay bar. “Mental note to self: always ask where before you go! Wasn't my kind of place lol, and I had no clue! I guess you live and learn,” he tweeted. “Hope that clears things up!

“I have friends who are gay, and they're great people. Whether they're gay or not doesn't change how I think of them. I have nothing against anyone.”

Archuleta publicly apologized in 2015 after tweeting a quote from Mormon leader Boyd K. Packer that many fans interpreted as anti-gay. "I respect everyone’s freedom to believe and live as they choose,” he wrote at the time. “I hope others can respect what I value most in my life as well.”

But, in 2018, Archuleta performed at a conference in Utah of Mormons reconciling their faith with their LGBTQ identities.

Archuleta's debut single "Crush" was a Top 10 hit in the U.S. and Canada in 2008 but the singer has not had much commercial success in the years since.